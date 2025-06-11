Medics called to person reportedly hit by vehicle in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Medics responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Brookville Wednesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:37 p.m., crews were called out to the 200 block of North Wolf Creek Street in Brookville on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City says arbitrator ignored ‘simply obvious dangers’ by reinstating fired police sergeant
- Coroner IDs 6-year-old girl killed after being hit by car in Harrison Twp
- Woman unable to walk, sues hospital after surgeon operated on the wrong knee
An Englewood Dispatcher confirmed that medics were on scene.
No further details were available at this time.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group