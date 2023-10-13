Medics called to motorcycle crash in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Injuries were reported after a crash in Beavercreek Thursday afternoon.

Around 7 p.m. Beavercreek police and medics were called to the 1700 block of North Fairfield Road to reports of a crash, according to initial reports.

Photos from the scene show a motorcycle down with a boot and hat next to it.

>> Dayton man allegedly beat, choked woman until she’s unconscious

Photos also show a car with side damage and missing a tire.

Police on scene did not provide information about injuries or what led up to the crash.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information is available.





©2023 Cox Media Group