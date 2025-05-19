Medical Procedure Pricing: Are Hospitals Being Upfront? - Today On News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Imagine having the price in hand BEFORE your medical procedure—well, there’s a new Ohio law in effect designed to make sure you do.

But are hospitals complying?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Anchor Nick Foley investigates new and existing laws designed to help you make an informed decision about your health care choices--and he checks the report cards of local hospitals so far. Today on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group