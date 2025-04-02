Medical helicopter requested to crash involving motorcycle in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies and medics were called to Otterbein-Ithaca Road east of U.S. 127 around 5:20 p.m.
Dispatchers confirmed that a Careflight medical helicopter was requested after a reported serious injury.
The condition of the motorcyclist was not immediately known.
Otterbein-Ithaca Road is closed for the investigation, according to dispatchers.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new details as they become available.
