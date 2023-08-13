Medical helicopter called to ATV crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash involving an ATV in Darke County.
Darke County dispatch confirmed emergency crews were called to respond to the crash in the 14000 block of Friend Road around 1:36 p.m.
>> Man, woman flown to hospital following injury crash in Springfield
A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.
It is currently unknown how many people were injured.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.
©2023 Cox Media Group