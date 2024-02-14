Mayor wants to keep Dayton’s ‘momentum rolling’ in 2024 State of the City address

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims says Dayton is strong and vibrant, but he’s asking residents to bet on the city’s future once again.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was there Wednesday morning when Mims delivered his annual State of the City report, urging city stakeholders to, in his words, “keep the momentum rolling.”

Mims referenced a recent announcement by Joby Aviation to bring their airborne business to Dayton. He used it as an example of the employment opportunities available here. He also said the reason for outside investment is simple.

“We were ready to bet on ourselves, tax ourselves, and investors said, ‘If they were willing to bet on themselves, we will bet on them,’” Mims said.

The mayor referred to the one-fourth of one percent income tax voters approved in 2016, which he said was the first tax increase in 32 years. It raised money for police and fire safety services, as well as allowed the city to begin a massive repaving effort that continues to improve city streets in ways not possible previously.

Mims believes it’s the type of effort that spurs things like continued downtown Dayton Arcade development and the attraction of amenities like the Levitt Pavilion. Still, he warned his audience that the tax, known as Issue 6, must be renewed.

“We’re just asking you to give us the opportunity, at no additional cost, to continue that momentum as far as the city of Dayton is concerned,” he said Wednesday.

Mims said Issue 6 is key to continued job growth and economic development downtown and in neighborhoods.

News Center 7 asked the mayor what would happen if voters turned down the renewal.

“Nothing good will happen in the city of Dayton if that does not happen,” Mims replied.

Speeches like the State of the City are usually focused only on the positives but Mims did admit there are challenges the city faces, including need for affordable housing, clearing out blighted buildings, and lowering gun crime.

