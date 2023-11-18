‘Mayday’ call issued during Dayton house fire; no injuries reported

DAYTON — A house in Dayton was destroyed after catching fire Friday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Adelite Avenue for a reported structure fire at 10:14 p.m., Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

The first-arriving crews were on the scene within four minutes and found heavy smoke showing from the two-story home, French said.

Shortly after firefighters entered the house, a partial collapse occurred and one firefighter fell into the basement.

French said this prompted a “Mayday” activation and a call for additional resources.

The firefighter was quickly located and removed from the house and sustained no injuries.

Fire operations were moved to an exterior, defensive position due to the extensive fire involvement and the possibility of additional collapse, French said.

A complete search of the structure was not able to be completed due to fire conditions and collapse concerns.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this fire is encouraged to contact the DFD Fire Investigations Unit at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

