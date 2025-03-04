Massage parlor raided as part of human trafficking investigation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Authorities executed search warrants at an Ohio massage parlor and the home of the parlor’s owner Monday as part of a human trafficking investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, served a search warrant at Elegant Massage in Carroll, our news partners at WBNS reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The operation was part of an investigation into reports of suspected human trafficking, labor exploitation, and other illegal activities at the parlor.

Investigators found evidence related to illicit operations, including financial records, electronic devices, and other materials indicative of human trafficking during the searches, WBNS reported.

Some individuals who were found in the business at the time of the search were believed to be victims of human trafficking. WBNS reported that those people were given information about victim services and resources for their well-being.

No arrests have been made at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group