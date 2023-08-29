Mass food giveaway scheduled for Tuesday in Dayton

DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution in Dayton Tuesday.

Montgomery County residents in need of food will be able to go to the drive-thru distribution at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium on Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

The distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

>> Pilot program extended for crime-fighting tool used by several Miami Valley agencies

The Foodbank asks that you do not arrive before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

Being a drive-thru event The Foodbank recommends those planning to stop by should make enough room in their trunk or backseat for the fresh produce and other products they’ll receive.

Premier Health will also be onsite to offer free and optional biometric readings.

©2023 Cox Media Group