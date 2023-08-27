Mass food distribution scheduled for this week in Dayton

DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution in Dayton this week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance will be able to go to the drive-thru distribution at Welcome Stadium on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. The distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

“These distributions reflect our unwavering commitment to serving the community and providing nourishment, hope, and dignity to those facing difficult times,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said.

The Foodbank asks those looking for food to not arrive before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

This is a drive-thru event, so The Foodbank recommends that those planning to partake should make enough room in their trunk or backseat for the fresh produce and other products they’ll receive.

Premier Health will be onsite to offer free and optional biometric readings.

