Masked suspect caught on video; police ‘urgently’ asking for help

SHEFFIELDLAKE, Ohio — An Ohio police department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on video wearing a peculiar mask.

Sheffield Lake Police Department posted doorbell camera video that showed a masked suspect walking up to a home and placing an envelope in the door.

Police did not say what was in the envelope but said they are urgently asking for help identifying the suspect and the truck they got into.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Sheffield Lake Police Department at 440-949-7131.

We just posted a reel and are urgently asking for assistance identifying the person in the video or the truck that they... Posted by Sheffield Lake Police Department on Monday, July 22, 2024





