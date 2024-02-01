Many events to be relocated in Centerville due to Stubbs Park renovations

CENTERVILLE — Several events will be relocated this year due to the Stubbs Park renovations in Centerville.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Part of local park to be closed through 2025

The city announced they will move many of its events to the campus of St. Leonard- A CHI Living Community, while the renovations are taking place at Stubbs Park, a spokesperson said.

This includes temporarily moving its Centerville Merchant Market, Summer Concert Series, Party in the Park, Mystery Night Out, and Fall Fest to St. Leonard at 8100 Clyo Road in 2024

“St. Leonard provides an open space that will allow the city to continue its events at a level the community has come to expect,” said Drew Simon. “We are thankful for a great partner to allow our community to continue enjoying the quality-of-life programming the city offers.”

The city says it will also relocate its Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies to the pavilion at Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd.

