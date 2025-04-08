Man without driver’s license accused of stealing car, causing deadly crash

RIVERSIDE — A man is facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a 54-year-old man in Riverside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rustam Suleymanov, 49, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated homicide, and grand theft.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Aug. 24, 2024, Riverside police were called to a crash in the 3100 block of Old Troy Pike.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived, they found that a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Suleymanov, had hit a Chevrolet Impala head-on.

Michael Jumper, 54, died in the crash.

Investigators said Suleymanov had stolen the Nissan just minutes before the crash and was driving nearly 100 miles per hour.

Suleymanov lost control, ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit Jumper’s vehicle, which was going at over 70mph.

He has never had a driver’s license, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Suleymanov is not in custody and is due next in court on April 22.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group