Man with restraining order shot, killed after climbing through window of Ohio home

AKRON — A man was shot and killed after he illegally entered an Ohio home just after receiving a restraining order over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of Sylvan Avenue in Akron.

The 21-year-old man was ordered by the court to stay away from a 57-year-old woman on Saturday, according to WOIO-19.

He was served the protection order around 12:35 p.m., and officers escorted him away from the woman’s home.

Around 30 minutes later, the man came back and allegedly climbed through a window, according to WOIO-19.

Police said the man fought the woman’s 25-year-old son and threatened to kill both of them.

At the time, the son shot the 21-year-old several times.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to WOIO-19. His identity was not immediately avalible.

Authorities said the Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip.

