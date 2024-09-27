Man with homemade explosive arrested in Kettering

KETTERING — A man was arrested after officers found portable and concealable explosive devices in his possession in Kettering.

Newly obtained body camera video shows an interaction that took place last week when a Kettering officer noticed a man acting strangely near a dumpster on Tabor Avenue.

The officer received permission from the man, identified as Casey Schneider, to search his belongings. He found a phone and keys, but then discovered pepper spray and things got worse from there.

“Is that a mortar?” the officer asked Schneider.

The officer then discovered a small Mountain Dew bottle, sealed at the top with a fuse. He also noticed what appeared to be nails and screws inside.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the officer discovered another explosive device with shrapnel inside of it.

A Kettering Police incident report said, “It had a clear design that could cause serious physical harm or even death.” At that point, police took Schneider into custody and he made a highly questionable statement.

“I own the police department right now,” Schneider said. “I own every police department now.”

Police said prosecutors plan to present the case to a Montgomery County grand jury and have charges approved soon.

“It’s crazy, so close to our apartment too,” Paige Nodolny, of Kettering, said. “And we didn’t even know about it. It’s scary.”

Nadolny lives in the Van Buren Apartments. She said that the complex is filled with families and children.

“You always see kids out and about, so that’s very terrifying,” she said.

