Man $100K richer from scratch-off ticket in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man is waking up $100,000 richer this week in Ohio.

The winner identified as Jackie won $100,000 after the playing the Ohio Lottery’s Buckeye Cash scratch-off, according to an Ohio Lottery spokesperson.

He bought the ticket in Columbus.

Jackie will take home exactly $72,000 after mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, the spokesperson said.

Buckeye Cash is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $100,000.

