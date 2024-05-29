Man who prompted SWAT standoff, hid gun under child’s mattress sentenced

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man facing charges after prompting a SWAT standoff in Harrison Township in February has been sentenced.

John Duke was sentenced to two years in prison and up to three years of probation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that Duke pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and a felonious assault charge he was facing when the standoff took place.

On Feb. 1, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place for reports of a domestic dispute.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of prompting SWAT standoff, firing shots in Harrison Twp. takes plea deal

They cleared the scene but were later called back around 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When deputies returned to the scene they saw a man, who they recognized as someone they had arrested a few months ago, shooting a gun outside the apartment, Chief Deputy Matt Haines told News Center 7.

Deputies recognized Duke from a previous arrest and knew it was illegal for him to own that gun.

>> ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Man in custody after firing shots in front of deputies, locking himself in apartment

Duke was sentenced to electronic home monitoring at the time for his previous crime.

Deputies surrounded the home and asked Duke to surrender, but said he refused.

SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called, but Duke continued to not surrender.

Deputies eventually used tear gas to get Duke out.

When deputies searched the home they allegedly found a handgun hidden with a child’s bassinet mattress and cocaine.





©2024 Cox Media Group