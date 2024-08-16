Man who attempted to stab officer while being booked in jail sentenced

FAIRBORN — A man will spend at least 11 years in prison after he attempted to stab an officer who was booking him into jail.

Tyler Senter was sentenced to 11-16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges including escape, robbery, and felonious assault on an officer.

On July 31, 2024, Senter was being booked into the Fairborn Police Department after being arrested for stealing a car.

While being fingerprinted, Senter was able to get a weapon and attempted to stab an officer and escape.

Senter was unable to harm the officer.

He was taken to Greene County Jail where he again attempted to escape hours later.

"The officer is lucky to have escaped injury. I think Judge Buckwalter imposed a proper sentence in this case, because attacks on police officers must end. In order for that to happen, the consequences must be significant," Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said.









