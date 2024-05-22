Man wanted for violating parole arrested after SWAT standoff

A man wanted for violating his parole was arrested after a SWAT standoff in Dayton on Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jeffery Bowlin after he violated his parole, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals.

Bowlin was placed on parole for an original charge of Robbery. He is also facing a burglary charge out of Miami County.

Monday, he was spotted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at an address on York Avenue.

U.S. Marshals and deputies surrounded the house but he refused to get out, according to U.S. Marshals.

Dayton SWAT was then called to the home.

Bowlin eventually exited and was arrested.

He is in custody of the Miami County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.

