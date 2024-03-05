Man wanted in connection to to several thefts at local shopping center

CENTERVILLE — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with several thefts.

Centerville Police Department posted a photo on social media of a man they said was allegedly part of several retail thefts from Cornerstone Centerville.

A photo of a truck was also included in the social media post.

Officers said the truck was involved in the thefts but did not belong to the suspect.

Anyone with information on the man or the truck is asked to call dispatch at 937-433-7661.

Suspect vehicle (Credit: Centerville Police Department )





