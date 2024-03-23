Man wanted in connection to multiple car break-ins arrested

GREENVILLE — A man wanted in connection to multiple car break-ins has been arrested.

On March 7, Greenville police posted on social media that there were at least three vehicles that were broken into on the north end of the city.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Devon Brandy.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple vehicles broken into in Darke County; Can you help?

Brandon was arrested earlier in the week and is facing charges in multiple counties, Greenville police said on social media.

The post did not say what additional charges Brandy is facing in those other counties.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group