Man wanted in 5 counties captured after running into occupied home in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — A man wanted in five counties was captured in Clark County after he ran into an occupied home.

Jason Edward Loring, 38, is suspected of breaking into cars at C.J. Brown Reservoir, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said he is also wanted from five different counties for felony theft charges.

While Loring was running from deputies he ran into a home on Beatrice Street in Springfield while the homeowner and child were inside.

He was arrested by deputies without incident.









