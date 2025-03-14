Man uses counterfeit money at Girl Scout booth, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies are searching for a man accused of using fake money at a Girl Scout cookie booth.

The crime happened on March 1, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies ask anyone who can recognize the man pictured to call Detective Jonathan Petry at 937-432-2766.

