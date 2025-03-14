Man uses counterfeit money at Girl Scout booth, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies are searching for a man accused of using fake money at a Girl Scout cookie booth.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crime happened on March 1, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect dead after shooting, car chase that led deputies to find woman’s body
- Flames, smoke visible as firefighters battle house fire in Dayton
- Multiple rounds of storms expected this weekend; Wind Advisory for whole region
Further information was not provided by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies ask anyone who can recognize the man pictured to call Detective Jonathan Petry at 937-432-2766.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group