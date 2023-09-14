Man tells investigators deadly mobile home fire was set ‘accidentally,’ court records say

PREBLE COUNTY — The man facing charges in connection to a deadly mobile home fire says he set the fire “accidentally.”

Court records filed Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court outline what an investigation revealed about the deadly fire on State Route 121.

>> RELATED: Charges formally filed against man after deadly fire in Preble County

Deputies said that Kenneth Doolin, 57, and Anthony Luke, Jr., 23, were in the trailer with a woman prior to the fire on Sept. 7. The woman told the Preble County Sheriff’s Office that she had gone to bed and later heard “popping sounds,” according to an amended complaint. She also heard Doolin say, “Are you going to stop shooting off those fireworks?”

The mobile home caught on fire not long after that.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Doolin was found dead inside of the trailer. An autopsy revealed he had died from smoke inhalation.

Court records show that the door Doolin was found near had “long-ago been sealed shut from the outside by use of a board and nails.”

The woman told deputies that she heard the car of another person who lived there start-up and saw it speed off toward Richmond. She noted that the person the car belonged to was not home at the time of the fire and didn’t give permission for the car to be taken.

>> PHOTOS: Several firefighters on scene of trailer fire in Preble County

The vehicle was found in Connersville, Indiana on Sept. 8. Later that day, Luker was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

While being interviewed by law enforcement, Luker allegedly admitted to also taking a firearm, as well as shooting off fireworks and “accidentally” setting the mobile home on fire. He claimed to have run from the scene “out of fear,” according to court records.

Luker was later charged with additional charges of reckless homicide, having weapons under a disability, and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance.

© 2023 Cox Media Group