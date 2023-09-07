Man taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Dayton Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of Harshman Road around 10:45 p.m., a Dayton police crash report stated.

>> Man in custody after chase, standoff on I-75 in Shelby County

According to the report, a motorcycle driven by a 41-year-old man was heading south on Harshman Road in the left lane at an apparent excessive rate of speed when he lost control and struck the median. This caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle traveling north on Harshman Road in the right lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group