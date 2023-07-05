Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Dayton Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 3300 block of Delphos Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., a Dayton police crash report stated.

According to the crash report, a 66-year-old man began to walk from the 3300 block of Delphos Ave. to the North side of Delphos Ave. in a non cross walk area and collided with a vehicle that had the right of way.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash report indicated.

The driver of the vehicle had no apparent injuries.









