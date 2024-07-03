Man in surgical mask robs bank in Oakwood

OAKWOOD, OH — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Oakwood. Investigators say a man wearing a surgical mask and an orange hat robbed Huntington National Bank on Far Hills Avenue Tuesday.
Oakwood police say the man handed a teller a note demanding money. The man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
The Oakwood Public Safety Department is asking anyone with information to call 298-2122.
