Man in surgical mask robs bank in Oakwood

OAKWOOD, OH — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Oakwood. Investigators say a man wearing a surgical mask and an orange hat robbed Huntington National Bank on Far Hills Avenue Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Oakwood police say the man handed a teller a note demanding money. The man got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The Oakwood Public Safety Department is asking anyone with information to call 298-2122.

©2024 Cox Media Group