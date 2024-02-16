Man suffers minor injuries after semi overturns on SB I-75 ramp to US-35

DAYTON — A man suffered minor injuries after a semi overturned in Dayton on Thursday.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched at around 9:25 a.m. to the ramp of Southbound Interstate 75 to Eastbound U.S. 35 on initial reports of an overturned semi.

An online crash report states that the semi was going at about 35-40 m.p.h. and while doing so, the load shifted in the flatbed trailer and caused the semi and trailer to flip onto its side.

The male driver was not taken to the hospital.

The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m., according to the crash report.

Man suffers minor injuries after overturned semi on ramp from SB I-75 to EB US-35 Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

