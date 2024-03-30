Man stabs uncle during argument, sentenced to 5 years probation

DAYTON — A Dayton man who stabbed his uncle during an argument was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday.

Matthew Jones, who stabbed his uncle during an argument in January, received a sentence of five years probation and was ordered to have a mental health assessment, complete 20 hours of community service each week until he is employed, attend the victims of violence impact panel, plus anger management treatment, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors office.

According to an affidavit, on Jan. 28, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Soin Medical Center on a reported stabbing.

Joshua Hammond stated he had been stabbed in the chest very close to his heart by his nephew, Matthew Jones after they had gotten into an argument.

Hammond said the argument became heated and Jones got in his face. After Hammond pushed him away, Jones pulled out a knife and stabbed Hammond.

Jones was taken into custody and Hammond drove to his father’s residence and was taken to Soin Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, according to the affidavit.





