Man shows up at fire station overdosed on fentanyl in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Officers are investigating after somebody showed up at the fire station overdosed on fentanyl in Vandalia.

>>Car speeds off from traffic stop, taking Dayton officer with him

Vandalia Police officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Peters Pike after 11:15 a.m. Monday morning on initial reports of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

He arrived unresponsive, but on-duty firefighters and medics helped him, and he was taken to the hospital, a police spokesperson told News Center 7.

Around the same time, someone called 911 from the 7300 block of Redwood Forest Drive and said they watched two people put a person in an SVU who might have been hurt.

Other callers reported seeing someone drive recklessly near the fire department.

An investigation revealed all three calls came from the same incident, the spokesperson said.

It remains under investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed.

©2024 Cox Media Group