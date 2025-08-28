Man shot at local apartment complex

TROTWOOD — A man was hurt after a reported shooting in Trotwood on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As News Center 7 previously reported, around 11:30 p.m., Trotwood police were called to the Pinewood Gardens Apartments for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman accused of stealing ambulance near area jail arrested after police chase
- New take on classic ride to replace Boo Blasters at Kings Island
- Annunciation shooting: Police still trying to determine motive
An investigation found that the man had arranged a meeting with an unknown person and was allegedly attacked.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 837-7771 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group