Man shot by police while carrying knife during mental health call formally charged

DAYTON — A man shot by police while carrying a knife during a mental health call has been formally charged.

Otto Coleman, 77, is facing one count of felonious assault and one count of resisting arrest, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street back in August.

Dayton Police Department Chief Kamran Afzal described it as a “mental health call” having to do with a “trespassing” incident at the house.

Body camera video showed officers responding to the scene.

Once officers get to the home, they find a man in the backyard next to the house. That’s when officers say they noticed that Coleman, had a knife.

The officer can be heard telling the man to drop the knife. Police paused the video just before the officer fired his first shot.

Dayton Police Afzal said Coleman held onto the knife after the shooting, and they had to get it from him before providing first aid.

Medics then took him to the hospital.

The officer was not charged.

Coleman is at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

