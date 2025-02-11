Man shot by officer in police holding cell

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after being shot while in a Pennsylvania holding cell.

Munhall police said a 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday on domestic violence charges, our sister station WPXI reported.

Police said the suspect tried to cover the camera in the holding cell and when they told him to stop, a fight broke out.

County officials said the officers tried to use Tasers and one officer fired his weapon.

The suspect was hit in the chest and taken to a hospital.

None of the officers were injured.

