Man sentenced for stabbing woman over 30 times, beating her with baseball bat

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of violently attacking and stabbing a woman has been sentenced to prison.

Javon Owensby, 27, was sentenced to a total of 15 to 20 ½ years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Owensby was indicted on one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felonious assault causing serious physical harm, one count of domestic violence (pregnant victim), and one count of domestic violence (knowingly).

On Feb. 10 Dayton officers were called to the 3000 block of West Cornell Ridge Drive on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a woman at the front door sitting on the floor of her apartment, bleeding from her neck, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Officers noted there were blood smears throughout the apartment.

A man told officers he woke up to his brother, Owensby, beating the woman with a baseball bat.

He said he pulled his brother off of the woman, took a knife he found on the floor, and put it in the sink.

The man’s brother allegedly told him he “was going to jail for life” before running out the back door.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Medical staff told officers that she had more than 30 stab wounds on her neck, head, back, and defensive wounds on her hand, according to the affidavit.

The woman also was said to have had a small piece of the knife lodged in her brain.

Owensby and the victim share children and had been living together, according to the affidavit.

Owensby will be required to register as a Violent Offender when he is released from prison.

