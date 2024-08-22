Man sentenced to prison for string of armed robberies

FAIRBORN — A man charged in connection to a string of armed robberies has learned his punishment.

Ezekia Kanyamihigo was sentenced to a prison term of 22-25.5 years, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kanyamihigo was previously found guilty of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

On Aug. 20, 2023, he approached a nurse as she was attempting to enter her Fairborn apartment around 4 a.m.

He showed a gun and demanded the nurse give him what she had, prosecutors said.

When the nurse refused, Kanyamihigo fired a single shot that passed through the nurse’s clothing before ricocheting off the stairwell and loading into the apartment’s exterior.

He then drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

The nurse was not injured.

Fairborn detectives learned that a similar robbery had taken place in Riverside earlier that day.

A third armed robbery was committed on Aug. 28, 2023, near Wright State University.

Using cell phone data, detectives identified Kanyamihigo as the suspect.

Kanyamihigo ultimately confessed to the crimes.

