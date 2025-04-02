Man sentenced in murder of toddler

DAYTON — A man who murdered a toddler has learned his punishment.

Nathaniel Schmidt was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to Montgomery County Court records.

Schmidt was babysitting a 16-month-old boy in Dayton on December 12, 2022, when he called the child’s father and reported the boy wasn’t breathing, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The child’s father called 911, and the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died five days later on Dec. 17. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

Schmidt was also charged with gross sexual imposition after sexually explicit images were found on his phone during the investigation into the child’s death. The photos involved a 3-year-old, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He will also be designated as a violent offender and a Tier II sexual offender.

