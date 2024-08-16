Man sentenced for killing man, stuffing him in toolbox, crashing stolen u-haul

TROTWOOD — A man has learned his punishment after charges connected to beating a man to death and stuffing him in a toolbox as well as stealing a U-haul.

Nicholas Swisher was sentenced to a total of 25 to 30.5 years after pleading guilty to charges in five cases which included murder, vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, and failure to comply.

As News Center 7 previously reported, in December 2023 Swishwer was arrested after a stolen U-haul was involved in a crash that left two injured.

The next day, he was facing murder charges.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, stuffed in toolbox; arrest made after stolen UHaul chase

The charges are in connection to the death of John Mullins, a man whose remains were found near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue in September 2022.

Days before his body was found, Swisher lured Mullins to his home on Lensdale Avenue and beat him to death, a Trotwood detective wrote in court documents.

He then put Mullins’ body in a toolbox and “disposed of him in the woods.”

After Mullins’ body was found, police told News Center 7 that there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson previously told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that detectives were able to “obtain some physical evidence” that linked Swisher to Mullins’ death the day his body was found.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mullins was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition involving two different juvenile males in 2005.

He was sentenced to five years on each count in 2007 after an appeal. In 2023, Wilson would not comment on whether Mullins and Swisher knew each other or if Swisher had any connection to the victims in Mullins’ case.

We will continue to follow this story.









