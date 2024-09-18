Man sentenced in assault, shots fired incident in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man charged with an assault and shots fired incident in Harrison Township was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Jayzon Wagner, 23, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and a 3-year driver’s license suspension, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wagner pleaded guilty to improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer on Sept. 3, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

On May 28, Wagner assaulted a woman and fired a gun in the 1900 block of Gant Drive.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the victim and multiple shell casings.

They learned that during the reported assault, Wagner fired shots and then left the scene.

Soon after, deputies discovered several rounds hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom and two rounds were found in the child’s room. At the time of the incident, a child and two adults were sleeping in these rooms. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Deputies found Wagner’s car near North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road on May 31.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Wagner led deputies on a short pursuit, but crashed into a parked vehicle and took off on foot.

Deputies found Wagner in a nearby apartment and arrested him.

