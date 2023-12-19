Man robbed Ohio gas station with machete, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing an Ohio gas station with a machete.

Akron police said 23-year-old Justin Rodgers walked into the Circle K in the 1800 block of Triplett Blvd. around 9:45 a.m. Monday wearing a mask, WOIO reported.

Once inside, he demanded money and fled on foot after he was given an undetermined amount of cash, the station reported.

According to the store clerk at the scene, he demanded the money while holding a machete, WJW reported.

Rodgers was found nearby and taken into custody. He is now charged with aggravated robbery, according to WOIO.









