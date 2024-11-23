Man pleads guilty to several charges in armed robbery at Kroger pharmacy

HARRISON TWP. — The man accused of holding a pharmacist at gunpoint during a robbery at a Harrison Twp. Kroger pharmacy pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeremiah Addison, 23, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of theft of drugs, and obstructing official business, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue for reports of an aggravated robbery just before 9 a.m. on May 30.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that Addison reportedly held a pharmacist at gunpoint and forced them to give him two bottles of liquid hydrocodone, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Deputies said Addison hit the employee in the face with the gun before running out of the store, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A few hours later, deputies responded to reports of a person walking down the road with a gun in the area of Markey and Addison Avenues.

They found Addison and began speaking with him. Deputies noted in court documents that he matched the facial description of the suspect from the armed robbery.

Addison was taken into custody and interviewed by investigators.

During his interview, the clothing Addison allegedly wore during the robbery was found at his parent’s home, which was within walking distance from where he was taken into custody.

Addison remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group