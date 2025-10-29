Man learns punishment in local shooting that seriously injured 46-year-old

DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment for shooting that left another man with serious injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Justin Garrison, 37, will spend the next five to seven and a half years in prison, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last week, Garrison accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault.

A second count of felonious assault was dismissed, court records show.

“The State of Ohio reserves the right to bring homicide charges in the event the complaining witness, G.M., dies,” the plea agreement reads.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 1 at the intersection of East Fourth and Main streets.

When Dayton police arrived on scene, they found a 46-year-old man in a vehicle that had crashed.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A relative of the victim told police that the suspect goes by “Gutta” and sells drugs out of an area apartment, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Investigators were able to piece together security footage of the shooting and identify a suspect vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle at Park Manor Apartments and attempted to stop the car, but it took off.

The driver was identified as Garrison, and he was later arrested, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Garrison will receive approximately 200 days of time served, court records show.

E 4th Street Shooting Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group