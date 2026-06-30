Man learns prison sentence for deadly shooting of security guard outside Ohio restaurant

PAINESVILLE — The man who shot and killed a security guard outside of an Ohio restaurant last year has learned how long he’ll be behind bars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dylan Stalnaker was sentenced to 17 to 22 1/2 years, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

TRENDING STORIES:

Painesville Police told WOIO that a local business owner, identified as Bo Martin, was working security at Johnny Gringo Restaurant when he was shot on Nov. 22, 2025.

Bystanders jumped in and restrained Stalnaker until police got to the scene.

Martin died at the hospital.

Stalnaker was treated at a nearby hospital before being booked in the Lake County Jail.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear, WOIO reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]