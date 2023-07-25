Man killed in crash involving Columbus fire engine on I-270; Firefighter hospitalized

GAHANNA — A Delaware man was killed when his vehicle and a Columbus fire engine were involved in a crash on Interstate 270 Sunday night.

Timothy Wiggins, 63, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that involved a fire truck at around 9:55 p.m. on Interstate 270 northbound near Hamilton Road, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter told WBNS.

It is currently unknown if Wiggins’s vehicle was the one to crash into the fire engine; however, Geitter confirmed that an involved vehicle struck the rear of the fire truck.

Responding officers and firefighters attempted to help the victim; however, he succumbed to his life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Wiggins was driving with a passenger who reported non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to Mount Carmel East for further treatment.

A firefighter was also taken to Mount Carmel East after being attacked by a dog that was inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The firefighter’s condition was described as “stable,” according to Geitter.

Emergency responders closed Interstate 270 near the area to handle the crash site and the deceased victim. The highway was later reopened after several hours.

