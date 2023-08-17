Man involved in 2022 officer-involved shooting sentenced to prison

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shootout with police late last year.

Michael Williams, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification on Aug. 1, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 14-19.5 years in prison. Per the Reagan Tokes law, if he behaves in prison, Williams will be released after 15 years. If not, the state prison system has the option to make his sentence as long as 19.5 years.

Williams was previously arrested and charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Springfield last year.

Police responded to the 700 block of Selma Road on the morning of November 13, 2022, on reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a Sunoco gas station.

Cruiser camera video obtained through a public records request showed officers arrived on the scene and a man, later identified as Williams, walk toward them with a gun in his hand, shooting at them.

Officers shot back at him. Surveillance cameras at the gas station caught the incident and showed the shootout with the officer and Williams moving around the police cruiser. The video then shows Williams take off as officers continue shooting and eventually hitting him.

Williams was critically injured in the shooting and eventually flown to Miami Valley Hospital. He was later discharged and booked in the Clark County Jail.

