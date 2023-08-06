Man injured after falling into enclosure at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS — A man was injured after falling more than 10 feet into an enclosure during a cheetah presentation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week.

On Thursday, a man climbed to the top of a 42-inch-high handrail near the Heart of Africa’s Watering Hole. Zoo officials said he fell approximately 12-15 feet, landing behind a safety barrier that separated any contact with animals.

Adrienne, a female cheetah, was with her trainer at the watering hole when the fall happened, the zoo said in a social media post.

“Adrienne took notice of the guest, who was calling for help. However, Adrienne, who shares a strong bond with her care team, stayed with her trainer and was immediately secured behind the scenes,” the statement read.

Zoo EMS responded and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said he was conscious and alert when transported.

Officials said this happened after they caught a teenage guest in a nearby tree during a Cheetah Run introduction.

