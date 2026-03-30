Man indicted on multiple arson and vandalism charges in connection with several Ohio house fires

COLUMBUS — A 21-year-old man was indicted last week in connection with several central Ohio house fires.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Affan Taj was indicted on three counts of arson, three counts of vandalism, two counts of possessing criminal tools, one count of breaking and entering, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damaging or endangering, according to Union County Court of Common Pleas documents obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

Franklin County and Marysville court records say Taj is suspected in three house fires: one in Jerome Township, another in Dublin, and a third in Plain City.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office told WBNS-10 TV that security video from the Jerome Township home, located in the 9600 block of Lennon Lane, shows a suspect walking to and from the home several times after midnight.

At one point, the video shows the suspect, later identified as Taj, carrying gas cans to and from the house.

When crews arrived after a 911 call, they reported seeing matches by the front door and the home filled with smoke, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Taj was previously arrested and charged after a porch fire at a Dublin home on March 6, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Court documents say a caller told Dublin Police they saw an apparent black Honda sedan drive away from a home in the 1700 block of Drummore Court, where the deck was on fire, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Officers also found the words “FREE ISRAEL” spray-painted on a residence across the street.

All three homes are owned by M/I Homes, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A joint investigation into the fires was conducted by Pleasant Valley and Jerome Township fire departments, as well as the Plain City Division of Police.

Taj is set to be arraigned on April 22.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group