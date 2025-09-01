Man hospitalized after being stuck in river overnight

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after being stuck in the Tuscarawas River overnight.

Around 7:27 a.m. on Sunday, the Canal Fulton-Lawrence Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Canal House Floral on reports of a man who was in the Tuscarawas River, according to a social media post.

The man was spotted by a couple walking the Towpath Trail, who reported that the man had been in the water overnight.

Firefighters and EMS crews were able to quickly locate the man and begin rescue procedures.

A firefighter entered the river and was able to safely remove the man from the water.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Details on his condition are not available at this time.

“With overnight low temperatures in the 50s, extended exposure to the water created a serious risk of hypothermia,” the post read.

The fire department said that the quick recognition by the callers and the response from emergency crews were critical in bringing the incident to a successful outcome.

“The Canal Fulton - Lawrence Township Fire Department extends its gratitude to the alert citizens who reported the emergency and commends the professionalism of its responding crews,” the post read.

