Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Harbine Avenue on initial reports of a stabbing.

Montgomery Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that a man claimed to have been stabbed in the leg by a woman.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more information and will provide updates.

