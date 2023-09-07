Man honored after saving grandfather’s life in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township recognized a man who saved his grandfather’s life after he had a heart attack in his home last month.

Township trustees honored 20-year-old Carson Caldwell during their meeting Tuesday night

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with Caldwell and his grandparents about his life-saving act.

Caldwell said it was Election Day and he and his grandparents were gearing up to vote when he noticed his grandfather was slumped over.

“When I went over there, I saw that he was gurgling and I said, ‘Okay, I think something’s not right.’ So I called 911 on my cell phone,” he said.

Dispatchers told Caldwell he would have to perform chest compressions on his grandfather.

Caldwell said he remembered being taught CPR in his health class at Northmont High School.

So he began doing CPR with no hesitation.

“I just said to myself ‘This is my grandfather. I’m not just gonna sit here and let anything happen to him,” he said.

He was surprised that a skill he had learned five years earlier had stuck with him.

“It was the oddest thing because I didn’t think I would remember how to do it. But at the moment, I used my hands and my body and my mind just instantly, start doing them correctly, Caldwell said.

He did chest compression for seven minutes until medics arrived and took his grandfather to an area hospital.

Days later Caldwell learned his actions had saved his grandfather’s life.

“I was in so much shock but I was just once again happy for him to be alive and still be with us and everything to work out positively,” he said.

A story that may have had a different ending if it wasn’t for his Northmont health teacher Jim Smith teaching him CPR.

“It was very pleasing, that his grandfather said ‘Thank goodness Carson knew how to do this because his wife, Carson’s grandmother, couldn’t have done it’ so it was very, very pleasing just to hear that,” Smith said.

Caldwell’s grandfather said he appreciates his grandson’s positivity in challenging situations.

“It’s always nice to see that he keeps his head on his shoulders and doesn’t panic,” Larry said.

Caldwell is in college for real estate and also pursuing music.

He said he is thinking about going to law school.

©2023 Cox Media Group