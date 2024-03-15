Man has new appreciation for severe weather warnings after surviving Thursday’s storm

COVINGTON — Miami County was among the areas hit by the severe storms that moved through the area Thursday night and after going through it, one man says he has a new appreciation for severe weather warnings.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

As we showed you at News Center 7 at 6:00, Jeff Slattery let us inside his Covington home on Friday because he wanted our team to do whatever we had to do to let people know how serious the storm was and what a difference taking cover during a tornado makes.

“You can see my room here, which we would have been in normally, is not really here anymore. And the roof is gone,” Slattery said, showing News Center 7′s John Bedell the damage done to his house.

He said he planned on spending his Thursday night sitting in his living room, in front of his TV to watch the Dayton Flyers in the Atlantic 10 tournament, but he never got to watch the game.

“I got a call from my dad, saying that there’s some rough weather moving to the north and then, and only then, did we start paying attention,” Slattery said.

>> RELATED: ‘A roar you never heard before;’ Man thankful to be OK after severe storms moved through Miami Co.

So instead of college basketball, Slattery put local weather coverage on the TV. Then, he said he heard our Storm Center 7 team of Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney and Weather Specialist Nick Dunn mention a tornado heading from Greenville toward Versailles, and then shifting south toward his house.

“We heard the guys telling us, ‘immediate, immediate danger’ and ‘take shelter,’ and all those things that normally I ignore. But this time, thankfully, I didn’t,” he said.

Slattery said he could hear the storm coming.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAE: ‘Something flew off our roof;’ Trees down, barns damage from storms in Miami County

“We dove into the bathtub. That kind of covered up Julie and right after that, all heck broke loose,” he recalled.

After what he said was a seemingly long time, but probably only about 30 seconds, he and his wife looked up.

“We (could) see the sky and it’s pouring down rain. So I don’t know how we made it, but I think we were blessed that we got through it,” he said emotionally. “So yeah, thanks to those guys for getting my attention.”

©2024 Cox Media Group